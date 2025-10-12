Noida’s Antriksh Golf View 2 hit by recurring water shortage: Locals

Residents of Antriksh Golf View 2 in Sector 78, Noida, have raised strong objections against the builder, alleging severe water shortages for the past couple of months due to his failure to secure adequate water connections. While the builder claims the shortage stems from an inadequate main supply from the Noida authority, residents allege mismanagement and illegal diversion of domestic water to commercial shops. Noida Authority launched an inspection after residents accused their builder of ignoring a worsening water crisis and diverting domestic supply to shops. (HT Photo)

The society, occupied since 2018, comprises over 1,000 flats, 32 commercial stores, and houses about 850 families. According to residents, the builder’s inaction has forced them to rely on private tankers for daily needs, incurring a temporary water bill of ₹5.85 lakh over the last four weeks, which is being deducted from the society’s maintenance funds.

‘The builder has been managing the supply by ordering water tankers. However, the limit of our patience was finally reached when the bill for tankers over the last four weeks 27 days, 7.2 million litres, 306 tankers, and a daily cost of ₹25,000 for water alone came to ₹5.85 lakh,” said Brajesh Sharma, a resident. The residents clam this is a recurring problem each month. Locals alleged they pay about ₹5,500 monthly for maintenance and a separate water bill to the Noida authority. However, this time the management company shared a separate water tank bill that they said the residents need to pay, they added.

Another resident, Ranjan Samantaray, said, “The society is facing a severe infrastructure crisis due to the builder’s negligence in securing adequate water connections. The builder has only obtained 625 water connections, leaving a deficit of at least 430 connections, plus the necessary commercial ones. For the past three months, we have been getting 20 to 25 tankers daily, but the water is of poor quality with high TDS and mud. The builder is also illegally supplying domestic water to commercial shops instead of securing separate commercial connections.”

“Ideally the Builder should be paying this bill per our contract,” Samantaray added.

Following mounting complaints, residents escalated the issue to the Noida authority, seeking a permanent solution. In response, RP Singh, GM (Water), Noida Authority, dispatched a team led by Senior Manager Ashok Verma, along with Anil Verma, JE (Water), and other officials to inspect the matter. “The investigation is underway, and we are working on the report,” said Ashok Verma.

The resident’s welfare association have since issued an official statement setting a deadline for the builder to address the issue. They have demanded that the 4-inch pipeline currently in use be replaced with a 5-inch line within 15 days, and that the remaining water connections, including commercial connections, be completed by November 30.

Responding to the allegations, Ramesh Sharma, a representative of Colorful Estates Private Limited, said, “We will put in the third water pipeline which will resolve the shortage of 450 water connections once the society members are willing to pay for it.” He added that installing the new connections could cost around ₹1 crore, and claimed that “the shortage of water is a new issue within the society,” adding that the tankers were a temporary resolution. When asked about the alleged diversion of domestic water to commercial shops, Sharma said the issue will be resolved soon.