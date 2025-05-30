Noida’s power infra gets 96.60 crore boost

NOIDA: The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has approved projects worth ₹96.60 crore for the 2025-26 financial year to strengthen the power infrastructure of Noida, officials said on Thursday. The budget aims to address the growing electricity demands of the city due to its rapidly increasing population and expanding industrial activities. (HT Photos)

The move, officials said, is expected to significantly improve Noida’s power availability and cater efficiently to the city’s future growth in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Confirming the proposal’s clearance by the headquarters, PVVNL Noida’s chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain said that the focus of the budget is to modernise and strengthen Noida’s power distribution network to make it future-ready, adding that the budget’s implementation will begin soon.

“This investment will address long-standing issues like load shedding, voltage fluctuation, and outdated infrastructure,” he said.

“The funds will be used to execute 446 projects across the region, focusing on the construction of new power substations, strengthening of existing lines, installation of new electric poles, transformer capacity enhancement, and underground cabling. Special emphasis will be placed on both rural and urban sectors to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply,” Jain added.

PVVNL Noida officials said that apart from improving availability of electricity, the projects will also enhance safety, efficiency, and service delivery.

The planned works include building two new 33/11 kilovolt (kV) substations with an allocation of ₹27.40 crore, and the construction and bifurcation of 11/4 kV lines with ₹11.05 crore. Additionally, ₹17.58 crore has been set aside for strengthening and safety-related work at existing 33/11 kV substations, ₹3.77 crore for reinforcement of 33 kV lines, and ₹7.15 crore for replacing and upgrading old low tension (LT) lines.