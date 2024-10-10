Noida’s Sector 128 public park for commercial festivities, resident moves NGT

Residents of Jaypee Wish Town in Sector 128, Noida, have voiced strong concerns over the use of a public park and playground in their township for Durga Puja festivities. Claiming that the green space, intended for recreational purposes, is being misused for commercial activities during the event, one of the residents moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after repeated complaints to local authorities went unanswered. The Jaypee Wish Town resident, in his plea, argued that Durga Puja festivities were being used as a pretext for commercial activities, potentially harming the environment and restricting residents’ access to the public park. (HT Photo)

NGT has directed Noida authority to promptly investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

A hearing in this regard took place on October 3, on a complaint filed by Kamal Singh, a resident of Jaypee Wish Town. He raised concerns over the public park and playground being used for such activities by a private organisation.

According to the applicant, the park serves as the “lungs” for the area, providing residents with much-needed space for recreational activities.

The applicant said despite filing complaints with the relevant authorities, including the event organiser and the Noida authority, no action was taken. A complaint was submitted to Noida authority on August 28, 2024, but nothing was done to address the situation.

“The park has turned into a commercial hub for weeks, with noise, waste, and damage to the grass and trees,” said Singh.

Reviewing the case, the NGT bench, led by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, ruled that the complaint deserved serious consideration.

The tribunal disposed of the application, directing the Noida authority to expedite its investigation and ensure that the park’s status as a public and recreational space is respected while taking into account the lawful conduct of cultural and religious events.

“The record reflects that applicant has made a detailed complaint to Noida authority. Hence, the grievance of the applicant needs to be first looked into and considered in accordance with law by Noida authority,” the NGT bench said.

According to the residents’ welfare association of Jaypee Wish Town, the society has around 1,500 flats and around 1,300 of them are occupied.

“The private organisers of the Durga Puja festivities occupy the public park within the housing society, which leads to the suspension of all recreational activities. Even after the festival ends, it takes nearly two months for the park to be restored to its original state. The park is entirely taken over by tents. We are not against the celebrations, but they should not cause discomfort to the residents,” said president of the RWA, Jaypee Wish Town, Pranesh Sinha.

Residents said despite repeated complaints, the authority was not paying any heed, compelling them to move the NGT.

Noida officials said they are cognisant of the matter. “I have asked officials concerned to address this matter promptly,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

