Noida’s Sector 94 postmortem facility gets 75 bodies in 3 days

NOIDA The CMO said that while the deaths included accidental deaths and poisoning victims, the sharp spike could be due to the ongoing heatwave. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A postmortem facility in Noida’s Sector 94, the only such facility in Gautam Budh Nagar district, is overrun with bodies awaiting an autopsy due to a purported increase in the number of deaths due to heat-related ailments. As many as 75 bodies are currently at the facility, which has the capacity to accommodate four bodies in freezers.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Further, currently, only one of four freezers is functional, due to which bodies have been kept in the open, in the scorching heat, officials said. Health department officials said autopsy process is underway.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Sharma said, “Prior to the heatwave, we were witnessing only five to six cases where bodies were sent to the facility for post-mortem examinations. However, the situation has changed recently and in the past three days, as many as 75 corpses have arrived at the facility for autopsy.”

According to the health department, 28 bodies arrived at the facility on June 18, 25 on June 19, and 22 on June 20.

The CMO said, “Of the 75 corpses brought for autopsy in the past three days, 10 bodies have been termed as unidentified”.

Officials said that work pressure suddenly increased, as only one doctor was earlier handling the corpses, but extra staff has been roped in for autopsies at present.

“Earlier, one doctor was performing six to eight autopsies through the day but the situation is not the same. However, we are now deputing more doctors at the facility. On Tuesday, three doctors had to be deployed for autopsy at the postmortem house,” the CMO said.

The CMO said that while the deaths included accidental deaths and poisoning victims, the sharp spike could be due to the ongoing heatwave.

“This is not a normal situation as the heat which is being witnessed in Noida is intense at this time. The maximum temperature has been hovering around 46°C for many days and even air-conditioners are not being able to cater to the situation. Only the privileged people and those working in offices are safe while maximum people deployed in fields, daily wagers, security guards and traffic personnel, among others, are more vulnerable to health compilations due to the heatwave. Thus, chances of death among people exposed to harsh weather conditions is much higher,” Sharma said.

Earlier this month, HT reported on poor amenities at the Sector 94 postmortem facility, highlighting lack of basic facilities and non-functional freezers.

On the status of non-functional freezers, the CMO said, “The order for the required freezers has already been placed. However, some parts of freezers were not available in the market, which perhaps is causing the delay. The parts are being arranged.”