Noida: Share of stubble fires in city’s air pollution still low, for now

The festive glow of Diwali left behind a different mark this year in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad – one of smoke, noise, and choking air. Data collected by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) from monitoring stations across the three towns showed massive spikes in noise pollution on Diwali night, pointing to widespread use of firecrackers despite restrictions. Simultaneously, air quality continued to remain in the “very poor” category for the second straight day after the festival.

In Noida, UPPCB recorded a steady year-on-year increase in noise levels across key areas. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) meanwhile reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad worsened further, revealing how festive-night celebrations continued to drown out both silence and clean air.

At Fortis Hospital in Sector 62 – a notified “silence zone” – noise levels between 6pm and midnight on Diwali night (October 20) hit 64.8 decibels (dB), up from 60.3 dB last year and 62.9 dB in 2023. Even before Diwali, the area recorded 59.7 dB, far higher than the permissible night-time limit of 40 dB for silence zones.

At the newly introduced monitoring point near Gardenia Gateway in Sector 75, a residential zone, readings touched 70.6 dB on Diwali night – nearly 15 decibels higher than allowed. Before the festival, it had already been 62.8 dB, showing that festive noise simply amplified an already elevated baseline.

A similar trend was noted Ghaziabad. At Vasundhara Sector 16, a residential area, the average noise level between 6pm and midnight reached 79.26 dB on Diwali night – a full 24 dB above the limit. Even before the festival, the area registered 57.93 dB, exceeding standards. At Model Town, another residential zone, the levels touched 75.66 dB on Diwali night and 60.28 dB prior. Both readings exceeded the permissible 55 dB threshold, underscoring how the city continues to struggle with festive-time noise pollution.

The Ghaziabad readings, particularly in Vasundhara and Model Town, were among the highest in the National Capital Region (NCR), suggesting not only widespread violations but also prolonged exposure to unsafe sound levels.

CPCB’s ambient noise standards classify 40 dB as the average sound of a quiet suburban night, while 70–75 dB equates to a vacuum cleaner running at full power – levels that can cause stress, disturbed sleep, and even long-term hearing fatigue.

“While there has been a marginal reduction in the use of loudspeakers and high-decibel firecrackers compared to pre-pandemic years, noise levels remain consistently above safe limits on festive nights,” said regional officer, UPPCB Noida, Ritesh Tiwari. “We have intensified awareness drives and enforcement efforts, but community participation is crucial to achieve real change,” he added.

Officials said that UPPCB conducts six-hour noise monitoring sessions from 6pm to midnight to capture peak exposure periods. However, environmental experts said enforcement remains inadequate. “These readings show that awareness campaigns alone are not working. There has to be stricter on-ground enforcement and real penalties for violators,” said an UPPCB official, who asked not to be identified.

Beyond sound, the air itself remained thick with pollutants. AQI on Wednesday stood at 330 in Noida, 308 in Greater Noida, and 321 in Ghaziabad – all within the “very poor” range. The previous day’s readings – 320, 282, and 324 respectively – showed little improvement. Even on Diwali day, the AQI was 325 in Noida, 282 in Greater Noida, and 316 in Ghaziabad.

“The rise in post-Diwali pollution is not only due to crackers but also because of residual emissions from vehicles and calm weather conditions that trap pollutants near the surface,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet Weather. “Humidity levels are high, winds are sluggish, and this combination makes dispersion extremely difficult. There was only brief relief on Monday afternoon when easterly winds picked up.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9°C and a minimum of 21.8°C on Wednesday, with humidity ranging from 64% to 91%. Similar conditions prevailed in Ghaziabad, where the maximum was 32.1°C and the minimum 21.8°C.

IMD said the absence of strong surface winds and high moisture would likely keep the air quality in the “poor” to “very poor” range for the rest of the week. The region is likely to see shallow smog in the morning with pollutants lingering close to the ground, officials said.