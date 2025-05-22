Noida: Six-year-old girl rescued after fingers get stuck in park bench for hours

Noida: The fire department rescued a six-year-old girl in Noida after her fingers got badly stuck in a steel bench for nearly six hours while playing at a park near Kanchanjunga Market in Sector 53, officials said on Wednesday. A portion of the bench was cut, and the girl (along with the portion) was rushed to a government hospital. When the doctors declined to handle the case, a professional with an iron cutter was called in and her fingers could be finally freed. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the little girl was playing with her two sisters, aged 8 and 12, near their home.

“While playing, two fingers on both her hands got stuck in the holes of a bench installed in the park. Initially, she tried to free her fingers herself. But then she called her sisters for help. They tried unsuccessfully too. Later, locals gathered to help, and I received a call from an unknown person to inform it,” said the girl’s father (name withheld to avoid identifying the child).

The man and his wife rushed to the spot and tried to free her fingers for almost three hours. As her fingers started bleeding, the fire department was alerted on emergency helpline.

“A team reaching there found her fingers were tightly stuck. A portion of the bench was cut, and the girl (along with the portion) was rushed to a government hospital. When the doctors declined to handle the case, a professional with an iron cutter was called in and her fingers could be finally freed around 11.30 pm,” said Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

Officials said that the girl escaped with minor cuts and did not suffer any fractures or other major injuries.

Anand Mohan, director, horticulture department, Noida authority, said, “The small holes are designed for ventilation and other purposes as the benches are placed at many public places. We advise parents to keep an eye on their children while playing around these types of benches.”