Noida: Three kill man to rob iPhone he came to deliver

NOIDA: The Noida Police have arrested three people who allegedly killed a delivery executive on Sunday in a bid to rob him of the iPhone which he had come to deliver to them, officers said on Thursday. When the executive came to deliver the iPhone, the three suspects tried to rob him for not having ₹ 19,635 to pay for it and while resisting them the man got hit on the head and died. (HT Photo)

The suspects allegedly killed Swaroop Kumar (29), the delivery executive, as they did not have money to pay for the iPhone. His body was found in an abandoned condition by local residents in a drain near Chalera village in Noida on April 8, following which a probe was launched.

“The suspects are identified as Vishal alias Vishu and Abhishek Singh of Chhalera in Sector 44, Noida and Alok Raghav, a resident of Chalera village, Noida. The three were arrested by Sector 39 police on late Wednesday night from Harijan Basti in Sector 44,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-1 (Noida) Praveen Kumar.

“The deceased’s phone, as well as the iPhone he came to deliver, his motorcycle, Aadhar card and other belongings were also recovered from them,” he added.

According to the ACP, during interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were envious to see all the youth in their neighbourhood had iPhones except them. They ordered an old iPhone 11 from an online portal, selling used phones and hatched a plan to get an old iPhone delivered via cash on delivery, and to rob the delivery executive when he arrives.

However, on April 7, when the executive came to deliver the phone at Vishal’s residence, the three suspects tried to rob him of the iPhone, as they did not have ₹19,635 to pay for it. While resisting, he ended up getting hit on the head with a blunt object, resulting in his death, the officer said.

“They got into a physical fight. In a fit of rage, the suspects hit the deceased hard on the head with Vishal’s metal bracelet, after which Kumar lost consciousness,” said the ACP.

When Kumar did not wake up after a while, the suspects later dumped him in a drain and hid his belongings, which included his phone, his Aadhaar, and PAN card, a TVS Sport motorcycle and other parcels, in a park while the iPhone was taken away, said the officer.

Police nabbed the suspects on Wednesday while they were allegedly going to move his belongings, said Kumar, adding: “The suspects have been booked under charges of murder of the Indian Penal Code.”