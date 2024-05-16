Not liable for damages caused in floodplains, say GB Nagar admin

Appealing to residents to raze or demolish their illegally build houses and establishments on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Wednesday said it will not be held liable for any damages caused by flooding to life or property on the floodplains. A view of illegal buildings on the Hindon floodplains near Kulesara. Officials at Gautam Budh Nagar administration said it was not possible to conduct rescue operations on a large scale in case of a flood and with monsoon approaching, the people residing in the restricted zone will be responsible for themselves and any damage caused to their establishments or houses. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The administration has asked people to vacate the area before the monsoon to escape any damage or loss of life that may be caused when the rivers swell.

Officials said the floodplains have been identified as ”restricted zones” and have been declared ”flood-prone”. All constructions, including houses, crusher plants, hot mix plants, farmhouses, and schools, among others, have been declared illegal by the district administration.

The district administration said illegal constructions on the floodplains of the two rivers were rampant and the developers were not paying any heed to directions issued by the local government bodies as well as the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“Despite repeated warnings and enforcements conducted in the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon, people continue to live illegally in the restricted areas. They have not paid any heed to the orders issued by the government and NGT. The illegal constructions, actions against which is already underway, have come up on a large scale in these restricted flood-prone areas,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The district administration and local bodies faced a tough time last year after Yamuna and Hindon breached their banks and inundated several villages in the floodplains. It is not possible for the administration to launch rescue operations on such a large scale in case of a flood.Hence we are appealing to the public to vacate these restricted zones on their own before this year’s monsoon,” Verma said.

According the district officials, the villages on the left side of the Hindon floodplains include Ghukna, Sihani, Sadiq Nagar, Noor Nagar, Morti, Karhaida, Mevla Agri, Asalatpur, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Shamsher.

Whereas, Arthala, and Mohiuddinpur Kanawani, among others, are located on the right side of Hindon. These villages fall under the jurisdiction of Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

Under Gautam Budh Nagar district jurisdiction, villages Chhajarsi, Chotpur, Yusufpur, Chak Shahberi, Haibatpur, Bahlolpur, Garhi Chaukhandi, Parthala Khanjarpur, Sorkha, Zahidabad, Kakrala, Suthiyana, Shahdara, Begampur, Mubarakpur, are located on the banks of Hindon.

Villages Motipur, Tilwara, Momnathal, Garhi Samastpur, Badauli Khader, Kondli Khadar, Kambakshpur, Dostpur Mangrauli, Chhaprauli, Dalelpur, and Yakutpur among others, are located on the Yamuna banks.