Notices served to religious centres, DJ operators to keep noise under control
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted ‘ambient air quality standards with respect to noise’ marked for certain zones.
In order to ensure implementation of the same, police will conduct surprise checks in different areas and use audiometers to check the decibel levels, said officials.
Amid incidents of violence during celebration of festivals in some states, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission from the authorities and the use of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.
Notices were issued to 621 temples, 268 mosques, 217 marriage halls, 182 DJ operators and 16 other religious places in the district.
“The notices informed the caretakers of these places about the instructions given by the high court regarding sound amplification devices,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.
An official statement from the commissionerate added that action will be taken against those who violate the instructions of the high court. According to the order, the sound from loudspeakers should not exceed 70 decibel for commercial areas and 65 decibel for residential areas and the devices should not be used at night (between 10pm to 6am).
Commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, Alok Sigh said that residents were also informed about ‘silence zones’ that have been marked in the district, where use of loudspeakers is strictly prohibited. “Places around hospitals and schools are ‘silence zones’ in the district, where use of loudspeakers is banned,” he said.
The commissioner added that audiometers will be used by police teams to check sound levels in the district.
“The Gautam Budh Nagar police has two audiometers, which will be used to measure decibel levels of loudspeakers. Apart from this, the regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Gautam Budh Nagar also has two audiometers,which will be used by the police,” said the officer.
Apart from this, police teams will conduct surprise checks in the district to check the implementation of the order. “Surprise checks will be conducted in places where police officials feel that there is a likelihood of people violating the order,” said Singh.
-
First patient to survive heart transplant at PGIMER joins as hospital attendant
Walking down the sterile corridors as one of the hospital's newest attendants, 21-year-old Mohit, who was the first patient to survive a heart transplant at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, could not help marvel at how life has come a full circle for him. Mohit became the second person to get a heart transplant at the hospital and the first to survive it.
-
Class 4 student looks out of bus window, dies after head hits pole in Gzb
A student of Class 4 of a school in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, died of severe injuries after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj, a resident of Surat City in Modinagar stuck his head out of the window of his moving school bus and hit it against a pole of a nearby gantry gate on Wednesday morning. Police identified the boy as 10-year-old a resident of Surat City in Modinagar, Anurag Bhardwaj.
-
IPS officers transferred, promoted in major rejig
Mumbai In a major reshuffle, more than 20 senior IPS officers were either promoted or transferred or both by the state government, including joint commissioner of police crime branch, Mumbai. Officers ranking from special inspector general to deputy commissioner of police in Maharashtra have been part of this rejig. Vinayak Deshmukh, who was the superintendent of police, Jalna, was promoted as additional commissioner of police and posted in west region Mumbai.
-
HC ruling: Courts don’t have expertise to decide on micro financial planning of educational institutes
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that courts are not equipped to determine issues related to charging and utilisation of fee by educational institutes with any mathematical precision, and such disputes should normally be decided by the relevant regulatory authority on the basis of material produced before it. It was argued that due to the countrywide lockdown imposed in March 2020, classes were conduced online and hostels remained closed.
-
Sangrur admn identifies three sites for govt medical college
The Punjab government has initiated the process to set up a medical college in Sangrur. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wants to set up a medical college in Sangrur, and we are identifying land for it. We have zeroed in on three suitable sites. Government teams will visit these locations to finalise the site,” said Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal. Punjab has four government medical colleges as of now, in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali.
