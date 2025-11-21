Now, get free cataract care at GIMS Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: With cataract remaining the leading cause of blindness in India, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida has begun offering free cataract treatment - including investigations, medicines and surgery - to ease the financial burden on patients, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds, officials said on Thursday. In Uttar Pradesh, official estimates suggest about 2.5 million people, aged 50 and above are currently affected. (HT Archive)

GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, said, “We have made cataract care completely free at GIMS Greater Noida. The institute will not charge for diagnostic tests, medicines or the surgical procedure. The decision is intended to expand access to timely care and prevent avoidable blindness.”

Dr Gupta said special efforts were being made to ensure quality treatment at no cost, adding that the initiative will particularly benefit those who struggle with the high expenses of cataract surgery in private facilities.

Health department officials noted that cataract typically develops gradually and early symptoms may be overlooked. Common signs include blurred vision, difficulty seeing at night, sensitivity to bright light, halos around lights, faded colours, double vision in one eye, and frequent changes in eyeglass prescriptions.

“Surgery is recommended when vision no longer improves with glasses or contact lenses and begins to interfere with daily life,” Gupta added.

According to official data shared by GIMS Greater Noida, cataract accounts for 66.2% of blindness cases in India. Studies cited by officials indicate that the overall prevalence of the condition is 14.85% nationally, and over 98% of patients experience visual improvement after surgery.

Officials noted that the risk rises sharply with age, with people aged 75 years and above being 11.44 times more likely to develop cataract than younger adults. The likelihood is also higher among poorer populations and decreases with rising levels of education, officials said.