Now, get learner’s licence online in Noida
Both the application, and test procedures for obtaining a learner’s licence in Gautam Budh Nagar have been made digital.
The transition has been made over the past three days, and offline slots for the learner’s licence test will not be available anymore. With streamlining of the process, people can now get the license within a couple of days, which took over three months earlier.
“People can log in to the Parivahan application and fill out the form for faceless learner’s licence. There is a small fee that needs to be paid. One can get the test scheduled within the next couple of days and get the learner’s licence online immediately after passing the test,” said A K Pandey, assistant regional transport officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.
He added that there are just two slots daily for offline tests now that have been kept for contingencies, and for people who are unable to apply online. On an average, over 150 people apply daily in the district.
However, with the process becoming easier, the number of applicants is expected to rise in the district. On the flip side, it may lead to a longer waiting period to obtain permanent licenses.
In Uttar Pradesh, an individual can apply for a permanent licence, a month after obtaining the learner’s license. However, the driving test for a permanent licence is physical, and the waiting time for getting slots is around three months. With the number of applications increasing, the waiting period may increase further.
Most transport services like vehicle registration, fitness certificates, licences, and transfer of vehicles, among others, have been shifted online.
