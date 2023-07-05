NPCL generates 1 jute bag out of 10 plastic bottles, move aimed at making Greater Noida plastic-free

On International Plastic Bag Free Day, Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) conducted a campaign against plastic use by distributing jute bags to the public in exchange for plastic bottles. The aim was to raise awareness about the negative impacts of plastic and encourage people to reduce its usage, officials said. During the campaign, NPCL collected approximately 6,000 plastic bottles from various locations in a single day, resulting in a reduction of 18 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. (HT Photo)

Manoj Jha, spokesperson for NPCL, said, “The initiative was supported by college students and the general public. The slogan for the day was ‘10 plastic bottles for a jute bag’, where each person, who gave us 10 plastic bottles were provided a jute bag”.

“As part of this initiative, reverse vending machines (RVMs) have been installed at three different locations in Greater Noida over the past three months. These RVMs allow for the collection and recycling of plastic bottles and cans, which are then transformed into the fabric to produce various items like t-shirts, bags, caps, and jackets,” Jha added.

According to officials, in addition to NPCL’s efforts, leading brands have also joined the campaign and are offering customers coupons as a reward for disposing of plastic bottles in the RVMs. When using the RVM, customers provide their contact numbers and are presented with a list of participating brands. By accumulating points through bottle disposal, customers can later redeem these points for discounts or benefits when shopping with the participating brands, officials added.