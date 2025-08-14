NPCL joins hands with TERI for study about efficient power use in Greater Noida

Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for an extensive study on electricity consumption patterns in Greater Noida, aiming to promote efficient and sustainable power use, officials said on Wednesday. Greater Noida’s highest peak power demand to date—831.84 MW—was recorded on June 12, 2025. (HT Photos)

The initiative, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on August 9, will focus on “Load Research” and “Demand Side Management” (DSM) to identify how and when power is used across consumer categories. NPCL supplies electricity to around 1.75 lakh consumers in Greater Noida.

“Greater Noida’s power needs are growing rapidly, and managing this growth sustainably is a priority for us. The study with TERI will give us the granular data we need to design programmes that not only keep the grid stable but also help our consumers save money and reduce their environmental footprint,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha.

To be sure, the study programme will finish in seven months.

According to NPCL, the research will track usage from residential to commercial sectors. The findings will be used to shape DSM programmes encouraging consumers to reduce consumption during peak hours and shift demand to non-peak times, helping stabilise the grid, lower bills, and cut emissions.

NPCL managing director and CEO PR Kumar said, “By understanding the detailed consumption patterns of our consumers, we will be in a position to introduce innovative measures that promote conscious consumption. The collaboration with TERI is an important step towards ensuring that Greater Noida becomes an energy-smart city.”

TERI director general Vibha Dhawan said the study would support Greater Noida’s shift to cleaner, more efficient power systems. “Our approach combines data-driven insights with practical strategies for implementation, ensuring benefits for both consumers and the environment,” she said.

Potential DSM measures include incentives for energy-efficient appliances, integrating renewable energy into the grid, and encouraging behavioural changes among consumers. NPCL officials believe the model could be replicated in other cities as a blueprint for sustainable electricity management.

The city’s highest peak power demand to date—831.84 MW—was recorded on June 12, 2025. Officials said rising demand from urban expansion and industrial growth makes the study a timely intervention to manage load without overburdening infrastructure or relying heavily on fossil fuels.