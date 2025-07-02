NPCL launches monsoon electrical safety drive in Greater Noida

With the monsoon intensifying, Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has launched a comprehensive electrical safety campaign across over 100 villages and localities in Greater Noida to curb accidents due to leakage currents and waterlogging, officials said on Tuesday. NPCL has urged residents to follow its dos and don’ts guide and report emergencies via the helpline: +91 9718722222 (Representational image)

The drive, which commenced on Tuesday, will continue for a month, discom officials said. It includes the deployment of three “bike gangs”—mobile awareness teams covering Zones 1 and 2. Zone 1 includes Surajpur, Sutyana, Tusyana, Habibpur, and Kulesra, while Zone 2 covers Hathewa, Kasna, Girdharpur, Ladpura, and Dabra, they added.

“These mobile teams—what we call our ‘bike gangs’—are helping us reach deep into localities with loudspeaker announcements and pamphlets,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha. “This personal outreach ensures the message reaches even those who may not have access to digital alerts.”

The teams use battery-powered loudspeakers to broadcast safety messages and are distributing customised safety pamphlets containing seasonal tips: keeping appliances dry, using ISI-marked equipment, switching off the main power during seepage, and avoiding contact with electric poles or flooded switchboards.

Jha added, “The goal is to reach as many people as possible and deliver clear, actionable safety instructions. In previous years, a lack of awareness during the rains has led to avoidable accidents. We are hoping to change that.”

Alongside public outreach, NPCL has strengthened its Network Surveillance Team (NST). Four units, each with two trained technicians, are working round the clock to inspect panels, monitor leakage indicators, and coordinate urgent repairs, particularly in flood-prone areas.

The campaign also stresses child safety, proper earthing systems, and using qualified electricians for repairs. NPCL has urged residents to follow its dos and don’ts guide and report emergencies via the helpline: +91 9718722222.