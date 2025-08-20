Nurse sexually harassed by man in night shift at govt hospital in Noida

A 25-year-old nurse posted at a government hospital in Noida was allegedly sexually harassed by a 24-year-old man in an inebriated condition during her night shift late on Monday, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Manoj Sharma, was arrested after staff nabbed him on the spot and handed him over to the police. The woman alleged that the man, who was in an inebriated condition, threatened her with dire consequences when she raised an alarm. (Representational image)

According to Sector 39 police, a case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 39 police station.

The victim, a nursing officer, said in her complaint that she was on duty in the women’s medicine department on Monday around 11pm when Sharma entered the ward and “forced me to go behind the ward.” The FIR reads: “When I refused, he grabbed my hand and forced me to go behind the ward. I somehow managed to escape from his clutches when he was misbehaving.”

The woman alleged that Sharma, who was in an inebriated condition, threatened her with dire consequences when she raised an alarm. Hearing her screams, the ward in charge, other staff members, and security guards rushed to the spot, overpowered the suspect, and called the police through emergency helpline number 112.

An investigator said Sharma had been frequenting the hospital while posing as a journalist. Sharma is originally from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh and was living in rented accommodation in Salarpur, Noida.

Sector 39 station house officer Jitendra Kumar confirmed the arrest, stating, “A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered against the suspect at the Sector 39 police station on Tuesday, and he was arrested.”

Despite multiple attempts, hospital authorities did not respond to HT’s queries about the incident.