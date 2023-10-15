News / Cities / Noida News / One killed, four injured after speeding bus rams procession in Greater Noida

One killed, four injured after speeding bus rams procession in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh
Oct 16, 2023 05:48 AM IST

A 20-year-old man was killed and four injured when a speeding bus rammed into a procession in Greater Noida. The driver managed to escape.

A 20-year-old man was killed and four people were left injured when a speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus rammed into a procession on Saturday in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the unidentified truck driver managed to escape the spot along with the vehicle. (Representative Image)
According to police, the unidentified truck driver managed to escape the spot along with the vehicle. (Representative Image)

According to police, the unidentified truck driver managed to escape the spot along with the vehicle.

Police said that the deceased man, identified as Akash (Single name), and the injured were part of a Navratri procession and were returning to their home in Junedpur village in Bulandshahr from Kalkaji temple in Delhi.

“On Saturday around 4.30 am, when Akash was heading towards his native village along with a group of 15 people, a speeding roadway bus hit five people in the group on the highway in Badalpur.” said Badalpur, station house officer, Brahmpal Singh said

The SHO said, “As soon as police received information from locals, a team of Badalpur police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to a nearby private hospital, where Akash succumbed to his head injuries during treatment on Saturday while four injured identified as Vimal Yadav, 21, Sanju, 21, Ved Prakash, 20 and Atul, 20, a native of Junedpur village, are out of danger.”

“The registration number of the bus was identified, and efforts are underway to nab the accused driver. A case was registered against the unidentified accused driver at Badalpur police station and further investigations are underway,” the officer added.

