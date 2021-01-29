One killed, three injured as private bus, cab collide in Noida

Noida: A 25-year-old cab driver died while three passengers were injured when a private bus and the cab collided Friday morning, at the Sector 31-25 crossing in Noida. The four occupants of the car were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared the driver, Bhupendra Kumar, dead. Three women travelling in the car work at a call centre in Noida, the police said.

RK Singh, SHO, Sector 20 police station, said the cab driver had picked up the three passengers from their company premises to drop them home. “The cab was navigating through the crossing when a speeding private bus hit the cab, around 8am. The driver received critical injuries as the bus hit the cab’s right portion. Some passersby informed the police and a team rushed the four victims to a private hospital, where the driver was declared dead,” he said.

Police said that one of the three women have also received serious injuries and is in the ICU ward. “The other two women are out of danger but are in shock due to the accident. We have registered a case against the unnamed bus driver under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC,” the SHO said.

Police said the victims were not in a condition to share more details about the incident just yet. “We have seized the bus and launched a search for the driver who is absconding,” the police said.