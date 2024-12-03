One-time settlement scheme for defaulting consumers to begin Jan 31: PVVNL Noida

NOIDA: Defaulting power consumers in Gautam Budh Nagar district can avail a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme from December 15 onward up to January 31, 2025 in view of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) rolling out the plan recently, officials said on Monday. The OTS scheme, covering arrears accumulated until September 30, will be implemented in three phases. To enrol, consumers must pay at least 30% of their total outstanding bill during registration. (HT Photo)

Officials of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Noida that functions under the UPPCL, said the scheme aims to benefit the district’s around 190,000 consumers collectively owing the corporation nearly ₹120 crore as electricity dues.

“The OTS scheme is an opportunity for consumers to clear their outstanding electricity bills with significant financial relief through interest subsidies. We encourage defaulters to take advantage of this initiative promptly to avoid additional charges and disruptions in service”, said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

The district has over 350,000 electricity consumers of which 190,000 have not paid their bills since September 30, 2024.

The phase 1 (December 15-31) allows consumers to avail 100% interest subsidy on their overdue bills, phase 2 (January 1-15) offers an 80% interest subsidy and phase 3 (January 16 – 31) will allow a 70% interest subsidy. This structured approach encourages defaulters to settle their dues early for maximum benefit, said PVVNL Noida officials.

The scheme applies to residential LMV-1 (low medium voltage), commercial (LMV-2), private institutional (LMV-4B), and industrial (LMV-6) consumers. Those opting to pay in instalments will receive reduced subsidies: 75%, 65%, and 55% for the three phases, respectively, for residential consumers. For commercial, industrial, and private institutions, the subsidies will be 60%, 50%, and 40%, respectively.

Officials said that consumers can register for the scheme through divisional and sub-divisional offices, public service centers, or the official UPPCL website.

Registration requires latest electricity bill and a mobile number. Payments can also be made online or in instalments through these channels, they said.

“Consumers must make payments within the stipulated timelines after registration. Failure to do so will result in benefits cancellation, and the waived interest will be added back to the outstanding bill. No extensions or exceptions will be entertained.

Efforts will be made to ensure that all defaulting consumers benefit from the scheme. Awareness campaigns will be conducted to inform consumers and make the scheme successful,” chief engineer Bansal added.