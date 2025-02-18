OTS scheme helps PVVNL Noida raise 57.35 crore

Noida: A three-phased one-time settlement (OTS) scheme of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida in mid-December last year, helped the discom raise ₹57.35 crore in payments from 26,768 registered consumers, officials said on Monday. According to official data, the highest participation was recorded in Phase 1 (December 16-31, 2024), when 16,505 consumers registered and paid ₹ 38.62 crore, reflecting a strong initial response. (HT Photo)

The scheme, aimed at helping defaulters clear their outstanding electricity bills with waived penalties and surcharges, was run between December 16, 2024, and February 15, 2025.

In January, it was extended twice by the discom to allow more time to consumers to avail it as well as ensuring increase in recovery of dues.

PVVNL Noida’s chief engineer Harish Bansal said, “The scheme witnessed an encouraging response, particularly in the initial phase, which helped us recover a significant portion of outstanding dues. While participation declined in the later stages.”

According to official data, the highest participation was recorded in Phase 1 (December 16-31, 2024), when 16,505 consumers registered and paid ₹38.62 crore, reflecting a strong initial response.

In Phase 2 (January 1-31, 2025), 9,272 consumers registered, contributing ₹16.82 crore, however, the momentum significantly slowed down in Phase 3 (February 1-15, 2025), with only 775 registrations and payments amounting to ₹1.35 crore, officials informed.

Notably, the PVVNL Noida serves a total of 350,000 electricity consumers across Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“Our focus now shifts to ensuring better compliance from consumers in the future to prevent recurring defaults. We urge all consumers to stay updated on such initiatives and clear their dues on time to avoid penalties,” Bansal added.

Officials clarified that a declined participation in later phases could be due to most defaulters settling their dues early while others may have faced financial constraints despite the scheme’s benefits.

Residents benefitting from the scheme appreciated the initiative.

Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Noida Sector 62, said, “I was struggling with a hefty surcharge on my electricity bill. The OTS scheme allowed me to clear my dues at a reduced cost.”

Another consumer, Pawan Kumar from Sector 26, said, “It was a great initiative. But more awareness could have helped those who missed out due to a lack of information.”

The OTS scheme was structured into three phases to provide relief to defaulters.

The first phase, which lasted from December 15 to 31, offered a 100% waiver on late payment interest, drawing many power consumers to clear their dues. In the second phase, defaulters were able to avail of 80% waiver on interest. In the third and final phase, a 70% waiver on interest was given.