Over 14,000 litres of liquor seized in last four months in Gautam Budh Nagar
Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar excise department arrested 164 people between April 1 to July 31 this year for allegedly bringing liquor meant for sale in other states to Uttar Pradesh. In comparison, the department apprehended 173 people for the same offence over a span of 12 months during the last financial year .
According to the RB Singh, district excise officer (DEO), the number of arrests has increased because of the heavy rebate available on liquor in Delhi since November 2021. A new excise policy introduced at the time effected heavy discounts of up to 30-40% on alcohol in the national capital.
“As a result, people from Gautam Budh Nagar are preferring to buy liquor from across the border in Delhi to save money. This has also led to a rise in smuggling of alcohol from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh via the Gautam Budh Nagar district,” he said.
The department has seized 14,812 litres of smuggled liquor between April 1 and July 31 this year. During the same period last year, only 6,577 litres of liquor were seized, and a total of 27,000 litres of liquor was seized throughout the last financial year.
The excise department has been conducting intensive checking at Noida-Delhi borders to monitor the movement of liquor. “There are around 40 liquor shops in Gautam Budh Nagar which are located near the Delhi border. These shops reported a 40% dip in revenues since April 2022,” DEO Singh said.
Last week, confusion prevailed over Delhi’s excise policy, which was going to expire on July 31 but was extended by a month following a notice issued on Monday evening. Asked whether the district excise department is expecting any dip in liquor smuggling with the new changes, DEO Singh said, “We are not letting our guards down yet and will continue to carry out intensive checking on the border as licenses have been extended for a month.”
The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department was struggling to meet revenue targets for the last few months, but it has exceeded the July target. “The revenue target for the month of July was ₹116.68 crore and we made ₹117.59 crore. As a result, we have somewhat been able to make up for revenue lost in May and June this quarter and have achieved 96% of the quarterly target. The target for this quarter was ₹487 crore and we made ₹470 crore,” said Singh. He added that the revenue in July 2022 has seen a 30% increase compared to July 2021.
-
Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect by Murugha Math head seer
Former president of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Murugha Math, one of the important religious centres for the Lingayat community, in Chitradurga, joining a long of list of political leaders who have marked their presence in the monastery in recent times. Gandhi was also given the 'Lingadeekshe' or ceremonially initiated into the Lingayat sect by the head seer, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
-
Noida authority to hike land allotment rates
The Noida authority has decided to hike land allotment rates and bring out new brochures for its soon to be launched property schemes. Currently the authority has group housing land, commercial plots, individual residential plots, built houses, shops, and other properties available for allotment. The authority needs to revise land allotment rates on the basis of property rates in the market.
-
Uniform action for all illegal colony developers, says state minister
Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to maintain uniformity while demolishing illegal housing projects developed by the land mafia around the Noida International Airport (NIA) site in Jewar. The minister noted that any official found favouring the mafia will face strict action. The minister also directed Yeida to complete all its ongoing and proposed developmental and infrastructure projects within stipulated deadlines.
-
Woman found dead in Noida hotel, family alleges foul play
Noida: A 26-year-old woman died by suspected suicide inside a hotel room under Phase 3 police station limits in Noida, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked with an information technology firm at Sector 25A in Noida. The father of the deceased woman had alleged foul play behind his daughter's death.
-
Ghaziabad civic body plans to generate CNG from solid waste
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has planned to generate compressed natural gas from wet waste generated in the city and has floated an expression of interest for selecting an agency for the purpose. According to officials, the corporation aims to generate about 10 tonnes of CNG daily from the wet waste. The corporation is also focussing on source segregation of dry and wet waste from households in all 100 residential wards.
