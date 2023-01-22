Over 5,000 participate in ‘Run for G20’ event held in Noida

Noida: Over 5,000 people participated in the ‘Run for G20’ event organised at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A on Saturday. The 2.19-km run was held to promote the G20 summit being hosted by India this year.

The event was organised simultaneously in four cities of Uttar Pradesh — state capital Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Noida — and was flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Officials of development authorities, district administration, police department, students, sportspersons, residents’ bodies and traders took part in the event that began at 9am. Meerut divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J also took part in the event.

“The G20 summit is being hosted by India and it is a proud moment for all of us. Various awareness programmes will be organised by the government across the state in order to make the summit a success,” Kumari said.

A live telecast of the chief minister taking part in the event was projected on an LED screen at the Noida Stadium, where the ‘Run for G20’ event kicked off. The run began from gate number 3 of the stadium and ended at the same point after covering the 2.19km.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that it was a golden opportunity for Noida to be chosen as one of the four cities in UP for the ‘Run for G20’ event. “All sections of the society have shown great enthusiasm in participating in the event. We are proud that Gautam Budh Nagar has got the opportunity to host G20 meetings as the whole world will be looking at us and we will be able to showcase the country’s heritage, tradition and culture,” he said.

State government officials had earlier informed that 11 G20 events will be organised in the state.

“About 5000 people’s representatives, sportspersons, students, entrepreneurs, office bearers of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), social organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), dignitaries, police, administration and authority officers and employees participated in the G20 run,” said Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Traffic diversions were put in place around the venue with only one-way traffic being allowed for two hours until the end of the event at 11am.

“One carriageway around the Noida Stadium was blocked for traffic and only participants of the event were allowed on it. As soon as the event came to a close at 11am, traffic resumed on both sides of the carriageway around the venue,” said an official of the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police department.

Meanwhile, ‘Run for G20’ events were also organised in Central Noida and Greater Noida zone of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate, which saw participation from local police officers and residents, said officials.

“In Central Noida zone, a short run was organised from Gaur Stadium to Gaur City Mall and in Greater Noida zone, the run was held from Sharda University to the office of the deputy commissioner of police,” said an official release from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate. Around 100 residents from the area participated, said an official.

India will be hosting the G20 summit for the first time in September this year.