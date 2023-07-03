Pak woman enters India illegally to marry G Noida man; held along with four kids

The Gautam Budh Nagar police has apprehended a Pakistani woman who allegedly entered India illegally via Nepal and took a bus to Greater Noida to marry a man from Rabupura, whom she came in contact with through online gaming, said the police on Monday, adding that a Pakistan passport was recovered from her possession. A police officer associated with the probe said she was residing with Sachin in a rented room, along with her four children, for the past few days. Sachin, who works at a grocery shop, told police that he met her while playing through online gaming and, later, they became good friends. (Representational Image)

The woman was accompanied by her four minor children -- three daughters and a son -- and they too have been detained, said police.

Additional commissioner of police (law and order) Sureshrao A Kulkarni said it has been confirmed that she hails from Pakistan.

“During the preliminary investigation, the woman revealed that she came in contact with the man,Sachin (goes only by his first name), a resident of Rabupura village in Greater Noida, through PUBG,” said Kulkarni, adding that after becoming friends, the woman reached Nepal by taking multiple public transport and entered India via bus.

A police officer associated with the probe said she was residing with Sachin in a rented room, along with her four children, for the past few days. Sachin, who works at a grocery shop, told police that he met her while playing through online gaming and, later, they became good friends.

Police said Sachin’s family was aware that the woman was living with Sachin but he had told them that her husband was in Saudi Arabia.

Kulkarni said a few days ago, she approached someone in the city to complete some documents to become eligible to marry Sachin and that was when the police were alerted.

“Multiple agencies, including investigative agencies, are involved in quizzing the woman to gather more details,” said Kulkarni. According to the woman, she entered through Nepal, and a Nepal visa was also recovered from her possession, said the addl CP.

“Agencies will trace her route for precise information and would seek information from the embassy to proceed further,” said Kulkarni.

For now, the woman, the children and Sachin are in police custody.