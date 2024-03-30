 Panchkula: Sweet shop worker beaten up for spilling besan, co-workers booked - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Sweet shop worker beaten up for spilling besan, co-workers booked

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024 08:38 AM IST

While the attack took place in October 2023, police registered the case recently after receiving a complaint from the victim and his father. (iStock)

While the attack took place in October 2023, police registered the case recently after receiving a complaint from the victim and his father.

The complainant, Surender Singh, told police that his son Ankul, 22, worked at a patisa-making shop in Saketri. On October 25, 2023, Ankul informed Bhupinder, who belongs to their village and works as a labour contractor, that he accidentally spilled besan on the floor while working, following which Bhupinder, Vipin, Vineet, Som Singh and Ankit attacked him. He said they landed blows and even threatened to kill him.

Following the incident, Ankul had returned to his native village in Uttar Pradesh for taking treatment of his injuries. Upon his return on March 28, he and his father lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on this, police lodged an FIR under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

