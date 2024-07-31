Plumber falls off 8th floor at Noida high-rise, dies

Noida: A 42-year-old plumber died after allegedly falling from the eighth floor of a high-rise society in Sector 137, Noida on Tuesday, officers said, adding that he was sent to check origin point of a leakage in the building’s pipes when the incident occurred. Veerpal was tasked to check the point of leakage from the water pipes that run through the shaft of the tower, he checked each floor and found it on the eighth floor. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Hridesh Katheria, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Central Noida, the incident took place around 2pm at Paramount Floraville society.

“Around 2.30 pm, local police received a memo from a private hospital in Sector 137, Noida, that a 42-year-old man, Veerpal (single name), a resident of Gejha village in Noida, was brought dead to the hospital by maintenance staffers of the society. A team from Sector 142 police station reached the spot and took the body into custody for legal procedures,” the officer said.

A preliminary probe, revealed that there was a leakage in the basement of one of the towers of the society.

“Veerpal was tasked to check the point of leakage from the water pipes that run through the shaft of the tower. He checked each floor and found it on the eighth floor. While fixing it, he fell and landed in the basement of the tower. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors,” said the officer.

The plumber’s family lives in Banda, and it has been informed. So far, no complaint has been received. And, the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, the ADCP added.

“The plumber was an employee of the facility maintenance firm and had been working at the society for the last four years,” he informed.

When reached out, the facility maintenance in-charge official said that safety belts and harness have been provided to the plumber by employers.

“Veerpal was only asked to check the point of leakage at the time and not to fix it immediately, as he was not carrying the safety belt and harness. Another staffer who was accompanying him asked him not to go ahead in the shaft to fix it. But Veerpal went ahead and fell after losing his balance,” the official in-charge of Premium Facility Management Private Limited, which handles the maintenance at the society, said requesting anonymity.

“We are saddened by the incident and stand by the family at this hour. As Veerpal was an employee of the maintenance firm, his family will be provided adequate compensation as per company rules and provident fund,” the official added.