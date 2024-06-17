Police crack down on illegal stickers on GB Nagar vehicles

Noida: A fortnight-long drive to curb illegal use of hooters, beacons, sirens as well as stickers saying ‘police’ and ‘Uttar Pradesh government’ on vehicles has been launched by the Noida traffic police in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The drive, which started from June 11 and will continue till June 25, is aimed at controlling the misuse of such items or labels used by VIPs or people holding high offices. The drive, which started from June 11 and will continue till June 25, is aimed at controlling the misuse of such items or labels used by VIPs or people holding high offices. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police (Traffic) Badugu Deva Paulson has instructed the Noida traffic police to penalise anyone found violating the rules and misusing these sirens and stickers.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“We have received an order from Lucknow to conduct a fortnight drive to curb the illegal use of beacons, hooters, sires, police, and UP government stickers on vehicles. Illegal sirens not only create problems on roads but also pose a threat to the public,” said deputy commissioner of police (Noida, traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav.

Since the drive started, traffic police has issued 238 challans for using hooters, 87 for using police stickers, and 1,554 for displaying UP and central government stickers on vehicles, he said.

“In most cases, these types of violations are committed by youngsters. Unauthorised use of such signalling devices is banned as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” said a senior official, adding that many people use these signs to violate traffic rules such as jumping traffic signals, speeding, and disturbing the traffic.