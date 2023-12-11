Police probe trench-like digging activity near Hindon airbase

The Ghaziabad police has registered an FIR after a suspicious digging activity was noticed near the boundary wall of the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Hindon, Ghaziabad, senior officers aware of the matter said. The police said they have registered an FIR under the relevant sections against unidentified persons and are investigating the matter. The probability that the hole was dug by some animal has not been ruled out, said police, as there is a jungle near the airbase. (Sakib Ali/HT Archive)

Police said the activity came to fore on Sunday and a complaint was given by the airbase officers at Tila Morh police station.

“Based on the compliant, we have registered an FIR under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act against unidentified persons. The digging activity is very close to the boundary wall of the airbase. However, in thermal imaging, we have so far not come across any activity or movement. The probability that the hole was dug by some animal has not been ruled out,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

“The Tila Morh police was informed by locals about the incident near the outer boundary wall of the airbase. The area is close to Iqbal Colony, Irshad Garden. Senior police officer and airbase officers also conducted an inspection. The dug up spot was about four feet adjacent from the boundary wall of the airbase. We have registered an FIR on the basis of complaint given by airbase officers and are scanning through CCTV footage,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (trans Hindon).

The heavily guarded airbase near Mohan Nagar is a vital installation and houses inventory of the air force. The area near the airbase has isolated jungles, which has presence of wildlife, said police.