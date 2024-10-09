Police probing ‘conspiracy’ angle behind Dasna temple protest

A day after the aides and supporters of Dasna temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand met senior police officers at the Ghaziabad Police Lines on Monday, senior officers said they are probing a “conspiracy” angle behind the protest outside the Dasna Devi temple on the night of October 4. Narsinghanand, meanwhile, is “missing” since the night of October 4, with his aides and supporters claiming that he was taken away by the police citing security concerns. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The protests had come a day after the police filed an FIR against Narsinghanand for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed during an event held at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad on September 29, senior officers said.

A video of Narsinghanand purportedly making the controversial remarks was widely shared on social media, triggering protests across the state.

Narsinghanand, meanwhile, is “missing” since the night of October 4, with his aides and supporters claiming that he was taken away by the police citing security concerns. Police have maintained that Narsinghanand is not in their custody.

Police also registered a suo motu FIR at Wave City police station over the protest on October 4, against 100-150 unidentified persons.

“…About 100-150 persons gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple and were raising slogans against the remarks made against Muhammad Paigamber Sahab… When stopped, they resorted to stone-pelting and prevented discharge of official duties,” the FIR stated.

On Monday, hundreds of Narsinghanand’s supporters protested at Ghaziabad Police Lines seeking to know the whereabouts of the priest and also alleged that the violence outside the temple on October 4 was a planned act.

Police said security has been tightened at the temple complex.

“We have so far arrested 13 persons in connection with October 4 protest and we are also probing the conspiracy and other angles behind the buildup,” said Surendra Nath Tewari, deputy commissioner of police (rural zone).

Leaders of the Muslim community, however, denied any conspiracy angle and said the arrest of young men in connection with the October 4 protest was uncalled for.

“The conspiracy theory is being projected to divert attention from the main issue -- which is legal action against Narsinghanand after the police filed an FIR against him. Now, he is missing and there is no action. As regards the October 4 incident, many youth from Dasna were heading to a nearby banquet hall to attend a meeting. They were proceeding on the main Dasna road which also houses the temple,” said Maulana Mohammad Shaban Qasmi, president, Jamiat Ulama (Ghaziabad).

Qasmi denied allegations that there was an attempt to disrupt peace outside the temple that night.

“The police have arrested many young men in this connection but there is no action against the other groups or even Narsinghanand himself. We raised this matter before the police during a peace meeting at Masuri police station on Tuesday,” Qasmi said.

“Memorandums were given to ACPs and DCP and we also held talks with police. We also told them if FIR cannot be registered, then more sections can be added to the case lodged against Narsinghanand. They have given us assurances and we are still waiting. If need be, we will move court. We have asked Muslims to not act rashly in any case,” said Maulana Faizuddin Arif, general secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Loni).

“After the incident on night of October 4, Narsinghanand went to Bamheta from where he was taken away by police citing security concerns. On Monday, we met senior police officials but they denied that he is with them,” said Udita Tyagi, general secretary, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Foundation.

Tyagi also got lodged an FIR against Alt-news co-found Muhammad Zubair for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and for putting out certain social media posts that allegedly incited “fundamentalists” and led to buildup outside the temple on October 4.