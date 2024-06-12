Police teams hunt for bus driver who ran over momos seller in Noida

A day after a food cart seller was killed and another critically injured by a bus that ploughed through their food stall before crashing into the boundary wall of a residential society nearby, the local police said they are on the lookout for the bus driver, who fled the spot after the accident, senior officers said on Wednesday. Noida police uses a crane to remove the bus that ran over a food cart and crashed into the boundary wall of a residential society in Sector 118, Noida. on Tuesday evening. Police said the bus was hired on contract by an electrical appliances manufacturing factory in Xu-2, Greater Noida, to ferry its employees. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The incident happened around 7pm on Tuesday. A private bus that was going from Sector 115 towards Sector 118 barrelled into the boundary wall of Sriram Apartments in Sector 118, after running over two people working at a food cart right next to the wall, on the roadside.

While one of injured men, Deepak (30), died on the spot, while the other man Sushil (18), was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. By the time police reached the spot around 7.10pm, the driver and passengers of the bus had fled the spot; the bus was found empty, officers said.

An FIR was registered in the matter on Wednesday, on the basis of the complaint of Bhagat Singh, the owner of the food cart, at the Sector 113 police station, officials said.

“An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the bus, under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence), 338 (causing grievous injury) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. The driver is currently on the run, and his mobile phone has been switched off. Police are in touch with the owner of the bus to trace the driver, and teams have been deployed to nab him,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

He said the investigation revealed that the bus was hired on contract by an electrical appliances manufacturing factory in Xu-2, Greater Noida.

“The bus was carrying factory workers from its site in Greater Noida towards Noida’s Sorkha and Parthala villages to drop them at their homes, when the accident took place. The bus is registered in the name of Anant Tours & Travels company and had left the factory around 6pm,” Mishra said.

Authorities at Kailash Hospital in Sector 71 said Sushil’s condition remains critical.

“The patient is admitted to the intensive care unit under the trauma department. He suffered critical head injuries and fractures to his limbs. He is under observation and may require further surgeries depending on his recovery,” said a spokesperson of the hospital.

A technical investigation team has revealed that the brakes, accelerator and power steering of the bus are working fine. The bus has been impounded by the police.

“So far, technical investigation has not found any malfunctioning in the bus -- its brakes, accelerator and power steering were found intact. The damages to the bus seems to be from the crash, and no other clues hint towards a failure of technical systems, so far,” said a senior officer part of investigation, asking not to be named.

He said the cause of the accident can only be confirmed once the driver of the bus is in police custody.

“Since the bus machinery is working fine, it hints at the possibility that the accident happened due to human error. Maybe, the swerved suddenly to avoid a vehicle coming from the front. Another possibility is that the driver may be driving under the influence. However, this can only be ascertained following a medical examination of the driver,” said the officer.