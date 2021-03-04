IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Police turn attention to eradicate human trafficking in GB Nagar
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police turn attention to eradicate human trafficking in GB Nagar

Noida: As at least two cases of human trafficking have emerged in the city in the last month, the Noida police said they are working on eliminating this evil in the district
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Noida: As at least two cases of human trafficking have emerged in the city in the last month, the Noida police said they are working on eliminating this evil in the district.

On February 3, 12 spas located inside in a mall in Sector 18 were raided following which four men were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution ring from there, while four women from Nepal and north-east were rescued. In the second incident, a minor from Bihar who had been brought to Noida a few months ago with promise of a job and marriage, was rescued from a guest house-turned-brothel in Sector 12 on February 27 while seven persons were arrested. Separate cases of human trafficking were registered for the incidents.

“For now they seem to be isolated incidents; Noida doesn’t seem to have organised gangs involved in human trafficking. However, we are monitoring the situation carefully and teams have been formed at the police station-level to look into these cases,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Rannvijay Singh.

He said that most of their input is coming through tip-offs from informants which helped bust these operations.

Gautam Budh Nagar has a specialised anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) that receives less than ten inputs per month on average, said officials.

“The Bihar incident in February-end seems to be a bit organised in nature. In light of this, our team has been instructed to remain on the lookout for such crimes through cyber platforms and social media. Our aim is to ensure that human trafficking doesn’t turn into an organised nexus in the district,” said DCP (women and child safety) Vrinda Shukla, who also heads the AHTU.

She said that plans are underway to expand the team both in terms of infrastructure and manpower.

“We are planning to start a separate, new office for the team and to include more women police personnel in it. Decoy customers will be used to infiltrate groups operating through the cyberspace,” said Shukla.

Police officers also said that information is being gathered from suspects nabbed in the past to identify people who could be associated with human trafficking in Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad improves ‘ease of living’ ranking by 16 notches

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Among 49 Indian cities with a population of more than a million, Ghaziabad has improved its ranking by 16 spots and emerged as the 30th best city in the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Air quality slips as wind speed drops in Noida, Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Noida: Pollution levels spiked in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Thursday as wind speed dropped, slowing ventilation of pollutants, air quality monitoring agencies said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

No plan to visit West Bengal before April 3, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait on Thursday said that he will not be going to poll-bound West Bengal anytime soon as he has programs lined up till April 3 in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Around 60% of Greater Noida connected with sewage system, say officials

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Around 60% of Greater Noida has been connected with the main sewage line of the city while manholes have been repaired as well to ensure zero blockages, local authority officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Suspect in murder of two property dealers arrested

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the murder of two property dealers in Greater Noida West in September 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19: Noida inoculates 4K people in a day, highest ever

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Over 4,000 people were inoculated against Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday, beating the previous highest of 3,082 on February 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Traders at Atta market want pink toilet in Sector 18

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: The traders’ body of the Atta market in Sector 18 has asked the Noida authority to build a ‘pink’ toilet in the area for the ease of female customers and shop owners
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Stretch of Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram on Hindon elevated road opens

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Ghaziabad traffic police on Wednesday opened the 6-km stretch of the Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram carriageway on the Hindon elevated road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: 81 autos colour coded on first day of drive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday started registration of auto-rickshaws for colour codes aimed at easy tracking of their movement across the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police turn attention to eradicate human trafficking in GB Nagar

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Noida: As at least two cases of human trafficking have emerged in the city in the last month, the Noida police said they are working on eliminating this evil in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida has potential to be robotics capital of India: Amitabh Kant

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:27 PM IST
NOIDA: Noida will soon emerge as the “robotics capital of India,” said Amitabh Kant, the chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog, said in the city on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Murder suspect arrested after three days of crime

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old murder suspect who was on the run since Sunday after allegedly attacking his 30-year-old friend and a security guard with bricks in a factory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida begins survey to identify eligible people for affordable housing scheme

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started a survey to identify people eligible for the Centre’s affordable housing scheme
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GDA plans e-bike project for local commute in Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Despite two failed attempts, the Ghaziabad Development Authority is not ready to let go of its project to ply e-bikes in the city to improve last mile connectivity and reduce traffic congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

31 dilapidated government school buildings demolished in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad basic education department, with the help of the public works department (PWD), has completed the demolition of 31 dilapidated government school buildings in the district, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP