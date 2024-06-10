Poll results debate ends up in brawl at Noida mall

Noida: A discussion between two groups of people over the recently held Lok Sabha elections’ results turned ugly after both sides allegedly started assaulting each other at Noida’s Gardens Galleria mall on Friday night, police said on Sunday as it registered a case against unidentified suspects at Sector 39 police station. The Noida police on Sunday evening also held a meeting with pub owners of Gardens Galleria over the issue, and asked them to note down details of people visiting their pub. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A 50-second video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Sunday morning. It shows seven to eight people assaulting each other while security guards are trying to prevent them from fighting. A woman is also seen trying to prevent one group.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the fight broke out on Friday night in Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38,” said Sector 39, station house officer, Jitendra Kumar adding that the suspects in the video are yet to be identified as the mall authority did not alert police when the incident took place.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“In primary investigation, it was revealed that on Friday night, two groups came to a pub in Gardens Galleria. While drinking, a discussion took place between them related to the recently announced election results,” said an officer requesting anonymity

“During the discussion, the issue escalated and a fight broke out between them. Later, they were asked to leave the pub but inside the mall, the two groups hurled abuses and assaulted each other,” the officer said, adding that most likely they were in inebriated condition when the fight occurred.

As the fight broke out, the mall security guards swung into action and de-escalated the issue, said police.

“Taking cognisance of the viral video, a case under sections 160 (punishment for committing affray) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 39 police station on Sunday and efforts are underway to identify the suspects and the exact cause behind the brawl,” said SHO Kumar, adding that further investigations are underway in the case.

The Noida police on Sunday evening also held a meeting with pub owners of Gardens Galleria over the issue.

“We have asked them to note down the proper details of people visiting their pub. We would also issue a notice to the pub owner and the security in-charge of the Great India Place (GIP) asking why they did not alert cops when the fight broke out,” said assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Praveen Singh, adding that the fire no-objection certificate and other documents were also checked.

“With the help of CCTV footage and the registration number of their cars, we are identifying suspects,” added ACP Singh.

Syed Shamim Anwar, associate director (marketing) of Entertainment City, which runs the Gardens Galleria mall, could not answer HT’s calls and messages for a reaction.