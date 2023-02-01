Posing as guest, thief walks away with 4.5 lakh from engagement function at Ghaziabad farmhouse

An unidentified person suspected to be a minor stole a bag containing jewellery and cash worth ₹4.5 lakh at an engagement ceremony at a farmhouse in Behrampur, Crossings Republik.

The incident took place on January 25. Indresh Kumar Tyagi, the complainant in the case, said the suspect came dressed as a guest at the engagement ceremony of his son.

“At the event when I had to get up on the dais, I put down the bag containing valuables and cash to take off my shoes. But when I finished taking off my shoes, the bag was missing. So I checked CCTV footage at the farmhouse and discovered that an unidentified person, who was standing behind me, picked up the bag and walked out while I was unlacing my shoes,” Tyagi said in his complaint to the police. The complaint was registered on January 29.

The police registered a first information report for theft and formed several teams to trace the suspect.

“We have got some clues from the CCTV installed at the premises and. Some of our teams are also investigating in Delhi. The suspect appears to be a minor but this will be established once we arrest him. He seems to be part of a gang who dress up and mix among the guests and flee with valuables whenever they find the opportunity,” said Ravi Prakash Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Wave City).