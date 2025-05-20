Post Lucknow bus blaze:  47 buses seized, 30L fined in Noida

Noida The Gautam Budh Nagar Transport Department has seized 47 private passenger buses and issued challans totalling nearly ₹30 lakh to 35 of them for rules’ violations, officials said on Monday. The investigation in the Lucknow bus incident revealed that an additional seat had been installed near the driver’s cabin, blocking the main exit and making it difficult for passengers to escape. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit, and the bus’s emergency exit failed to open during the blaze. (PTI (file photos))

The step followed an Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner directive issued in the light of a Delhi-bound private sleeper bus, running without permit, catching fire on the outskirts of Lucknow on May 15, leaving five people dead.

“Following the directive, we formed a five-member team under the supervision of the assistant regional transport officer (ARTO - Enforcement) and conducted intensive checks on May 15, 16, and 17,” said Gautam Budh Nagar ARTO Siyaram Verma.

“We are currently conducting a drive against autos and will continue the drive against buses every month with a fortnight’s gap, to prevent any untoward incidents,” the ARTO added.

The transport department’s investigation found that bus owners and operators were overloading their vehicles beyond the prescribed capacity. Such violations significantly increase the risk of accidents, officers said.

“All regional RTOs have been instructed to check buses in accordance with the Bus Body Code — a regulatory framework that lays down uniform technical guidelines for the design, construction, and approval of bus bodies built on chassis by authorised bus body builders,” said UP transport commissioner B N Singh, adding that permits will be cancelled if any bus is found violating the rules.

“ARTOs have been instructed to carry out thorough inspections during the fitness certification process. This includes verifying the Registration Certificate (RC), insurance documents, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, road tax receipts, permit documents, chassis and engine number, engine performance, starting condition, exhaust emissions, and other parameters to ensure that buses meet safety and regulatory standards,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, the investigation in the Lucknow bus incident revealed that an additional seat had been installed near the driver’s cabin, blocking the main exit and making it difficult for passengers to escape. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit, and the bus’s emergency exit failed to open during the blaze.

According to Noida transport department data, there are nearly 5,000 private buses registered with the Transport Department, in addition to 1,900 school buses in the district.