Power cut at sub-registrar office, society in Greater Noida over unpaid dues

GREATER NOIDA: The power supply to the sub-registrar office in Sector Gamma-2 and common areas of a residential society in UPSIDC Site-C was cut off on Thursday for allegedly failing to clear electricity dues, the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) officials said on Thursday. Residents said they are caught in the middle of the tussle between the discom and the society’s management despite paying their individual bills. (HT Archive)

Discom officials have said supply to both the government office, and the society will be restored only after dues are cleared.

The sub-registrar office owes nearly ₹40 lakh to the power discom - an amount that has accumulated over the past year. Records show despite multiple notices, the office has not cleared a single electricity bill since November 4, 2023, said officials.

Officials said the power connection at the building stands in the name of the sub-registrar (Sadar) after the premises were vacated by the Greater Noida authority in 2022. Since then, the sub-registrar office has been responsible for the power supply.

The NPCL said that the power supply was disconnected after getting “no response” from the department.

“We issued several notices to the sub-registrar office over the last few months, however, no payment was made. As per regulations, we proceeded with disconnection over pending dues of ₹39,20,552”, said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha.

Visitors to the sub-registrar office were reportedly left stranded as services were partially disrupted through the day. Staff said the disruption slowed down document processing but they were using backup power “wherever possible”.

Officials at the sub-registrar office have not yet commented when the dues would be cleared.

Meanwhile, the power distribution company also disconnected electricity supply to the common areas of a residential society in UPSIDC Site-C, said officials, adding that the society reportedly owes around ₹7.93 lakh to the discom, pending for over four months.

As the complex runs on a multi-point connection - ensuring power supply at individual flats - the elevators, corridor lights, pumps, and other shared services went dark, officials said.

It is not the first time the society has ignored payment notices, said NPCL officials.

“This society’s common-area connection has been disconnected twice for the same reason. We keep issuing reminders, but dues must be cleared for supply to continue”, added Jha.

Residents said they were caught in the middle of the tussle between the discom and the society’s management.

“We have paid our individual bills. Why should we suffer because the management didn’t clear dues?” said a resident, requesting anonymity.