Power supply to be affected for six hours in Greater Noida localities on Thursday

Residents of Chithara and surrounding areas in Dadri will face planned power outages on Thursday (September 12), as the power discom is scheduled to carry out essential maintenance work, said discom officials on Wednesday. The power interruption is part of the ongoing work under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at replacing damaged and outdated power lines, informed PVVNL officials. (HT Archive)

According to electricity distribution division IV of Noida-Dadri, the supply from the 33/11 kV power substation in Chithara will be disrupted from 8am to 2pm.

This outage will affect several regions, including Chithara, Katthera, Palla, GT Road, Katthera road, Railway road, and Tulsi Vihar. The power interruption is part of the ongoing work under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at replacing damaged and outdated power lines, informed PVVNL officials.

Officials explained that the work is necessary to ensure uninterrupted and continuous electricity for the region and it includes replacement of old and deteriorating lines, which is crucial for preventing unexpected power outages, improving safety, and maintaining compliance with corporate standards.

The maintenance is expected to enhance the reliability of the power supply in these areas in future and prevent further power related issues, they said.

“The scheduled power outage may cause inconvenience to residents, but the maintenance work is crucial to ensure a more reliable and consistent electricity supply in the future. The replacement of old, deteriorating lines is part of our efforts to prevent unexpected disruptions and improve safety”, said PVVNL sub divisional officer (SDO) 1, Dadri, Aditya Prakash.

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Noida, has urged residents to remain patient during the scheduled outage and cooperate to ensure the work is completed smoothly.

The electricity department has requested for the public’s understanding, highlighting that these efforts are ultimately for the benefit of the community, providing them with a stable and consistent power supply in the long term.

“We are committed to improving the overall quality and reliability of power supply in the region. The current maintenance work under the RDSS scheme, which includes replacing old and deteriorating lines, is necessary to ensure uninterrupted electricity. We urge for public’s understanding and cooperation during this brief period of inconvenience”, added SDO.

In preparation for the outage, locals are advised to make necessary arrangements and avoid scheduling activities that require electricity during this period.