Prank caller who posed as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested

A man who made a prank call to businessman and president of Noida Entrepreneur Association Vipin Malhan, claiming to be a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and threatening to kill him, was nabbed within six hours of the matter being alerted to police, senior officers said on Monday. The suspect hails from Rajasthan and made a similar prank call in 2019 and has been now booked under section 503 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, Vidya Sagar Mishra identified the suspect as Manohar Lal Sharma and ruled out any connection between Sharma and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The DCP said Sharma is a pickup driver and might have made the call assuming that his wife had an affair with Malhan.

“A team was formed to probe the matter after Malhan filed a complaint, and the suspect was nabbed within six hours. He has confessed that he has no connection with the Bishnoi gang but only suspects that his wife was in a relationship with Malhan and so he made the prank call,” said Mishra.

NEA president Malhan said Sharma called him at least four to five times on Saturday.

“After he was apprehended, I met the suspect, in police presence, and asked him why he wanted to kill me, to which he replied that since my photo and number are kept outside most localities, I was an easy target,” Malhan said.

Asked about Sharma’s allegations that Malhan was having an affair with his wife, the NEA president replied that Sharma probably mistook him for someone else.

“Sharma claimed that the “Malhan” he wanted to target used to live in Bengaluru and used to call his wife to Bengaluru in 2019. I quickly told him that I had never been to Bengaluru and never taken up a job there. I am running an industry in Noida for the past three years,” Malhan said.

DCP Mishra further said Sharma hails from Rajasthan and made a similar prank call in 2019. He has been booked under section 503 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase one police station.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was recently in new for their alleged involvement in both national and cross border crimes. The gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged at Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad.