Prosecute agencies, industries for discharge of untreated waste into Hindon, NGT tells pollution watchdog

Taking a serious view of the pollution of river Hindon by the constant discharge of untreated waste into the waterbody by industrial units, and the failure of government agencies to stop the activity, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to prosecute both the local government bodies and the industries responsible.

Hearing the petition entered by Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta on May 6, the NGT bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel said, “Learned Counsel for the state of UP stated that steps have been taken for installation of STPs [sewage treatment plants] but could not show anything on record that quantity of treatment of sewage has increased or there is any improvement in quality of treated water or the treated water is meeting prescribed standards.”

The bench said the STPs , which agencies had claimed were going through a trial run more than three months ago, are still seemingly continuing with trial runs. “This shows a lack of seriousness and earnest efforts on the part of authorities for protection of the environment,” the bench said.

“Details have not been provided on performance of 19 STPs and compliance to norms by treated effluents with reference to BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) and FC (faecal coliform). Details of number of untapped drains in districts including Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and others have not been provided,” the bench said.

The NGT bench directed that in the next report, the quantity and quality of sewage flowing in such drains and their confluence point with Hindon and other tributaries should be provided to it.

“The number of drains joining the tributaries of Hindon such as Krishani, Dhamola, West Kali, etc, must also be disclosed. UPPCB will also disclose the details of water quality analysis of STPs installed on the drains and also the water quality of Hindon,” the NGT said.

The NGT bench observed that despite the matter remaining pending for over a year, nothing substantial was done to improve the water quality of Hindon and discharge of untreated sewage and effluents continues unabated.

“We direct member secretary, UPPCB, forthwith to initiate criminal prosecution by lodging criminal complaints in appropriate courts against the officers in charge of municipal corporations/municipal bodies of Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Shamli and others, and also initiate criminal prosecution against industries discharging polluting materials,” the NGT bench said.

Notably, Hindon originates from the lower Shivalik ranges in Saharnpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The basin area falls in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The river traverses a distance of 300 kilometres before merging with the Yamuna in Momnathal village in Greater Noida.

As per the latest information provided by UP Jal Nigam, the total sewer generation in Hindon river basin is 943.63MLD [million litres daily]. For treatment of sewage, 19 STPs with a total treatment capacity of 921MLD have been installed.

There are 55 identified drains of which, 26 meet Hindon directly and 17 others meet Hindon through Dhamola and Krishni.

Greater Noida, regional officer, UPPCB, Deo K Gupta said, “We have been talking action against erring industrial units and environmental compensations are also imposed from time to time. We will abide by the NGT orders.”

Noida, regional officer, Utsav Kumar maintained that none of the industrial units in Noida has been discharging untreated sewage in the water body.

Prosecution has been launched against environment officers of nagar palika parishad, nagar panchayat, nagar nigam and development authority for non-compliance, he said.

The case will next be heard on August 8.