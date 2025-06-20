PVVNL (Noida) mega camp raises 50L

NOIDA: A three-day mega camp organised by Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) across multiple locations in Noida helped address over 600 electricity-related grievances, and raise ₹50.53 lakh in outstanding and on-spot payments, officials said on Thursday. The mega camp aimed at providing a hassle-free experience to power consumers in resolving their issues. We successfully resolved billing issues, addressed complaints, and ensured prompt service delivery, said officials. (HT Photos)

The initiative focused on quick resolution of issues related to bill revisions, meter replacements, load enhancements, tagging corrections, and new electricity connections.

Organised under PVVNL Noida Zone, the June 17 -19 camp catered to various locations including Sector 20 Noida, Dhoom Manikpur, Jewar rural, Jahangirpuri, Rabupura, and Old Haibatpur.

“The camp aimed at providing a hassle-free experience to power consumers in resolving their issues. We successfully resolved billing issues, addressed complaints, and ensured prompt service delivery,” said the chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

As per the official data, a total of 153 cases of bill revision were received of which 446 were resolved on the spot. Jahangirpuri alone accounted for 339 resolved cases. On June 18, 67 cases were received, and 63 were resolved, maintaining a high disposal rate.

The discom approved 50 load enhancement cases, resulting in an additional 103 kW load released to consumers. Dhoom Manikpur led with 32 kW, followed by Sector 20 Noida (42 kW), and Jewar rural and Rabupura with modest enhancements.

The camps raised ₹31.54 lakh in payments in 2 days alone, with Sector 20, Noida, emerging as highest contributor with ₹15.23 lakh on second day, and ₹11.31 lakh on the first day, bringing its total to over ₹26 lakh alone.

On final day, ₹19.53 lakh were collected in payments across the locations in Noida zone.

“The response from residents has been encouraging. People are coming forward with various queries — from billing corrections to new connections — and our teams are addressing them on the spot,” the chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone added.