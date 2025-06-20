Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

PVVNL (Noida) mega camp raises 50L

ByMaria Khan
Jun 20, 2025 06:44 AM IST

The initiative focused on quick resolution of issues related to bill revisions, meter replacements, load enhancements, tagging corrections, and new electricity connections

NOIDA: A three-day mega camp organised by Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) across multiple locations in Noida helped address over 600 electricity-related grievances, and raise 50.53 lakh in outstanding and on-spot payments, officials said on Thursday.

The mega camp aimed at providing a hassle-free experience to power consumers in resolving their issues. We successfully resolved billing issues, addressed complaints, and ensured prompt service delivery, said officials. (HT Photos)
The mega camp aimed at providing a hassle-free experience to power consumers in resolving their issues. We successfully resolved billing issues, addressed complaints, and ensured prompt service delivery, said officials. (HT Photos)

The initiative focused on quick resolution of issues related to bill revisions, meter replacements, load enhancements, tagging corrections, and new electricity connections.

Organised under PVVNL Noida Zone, the June 17 -19 camp catered to various locations including Sector 20 Noida, Dhoom Manikpur, Jewar rural, Jahangirpuri, Rabupura, and Old Haibatpur.

“The camp aimed at providing a hassle-free experience to power consumers in resolving their issues. We successfully resolved billing issues, addressed complaints, and ensured prompt service delivery,” said the chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

As per the official data, a total of 153 cases of bill revision were received of which 446 were resolved on the spot. Jahangirpuri alone accounted for 339 resolved cases. On June 18, 67 cases were received, and 63 were resolved, maintaining a high disposal rate.

The discom approved 50 load enhancement cases, resulting in an additional 103 kW load released to consumers. Dhoom Manikpur led with 32 kW, followed by Sector 20 Noida (42 kW), and Jewar rural and Rabupura with modest enhancements.

The camps raised 31.54 lakh in payments in 2 days alone, with Sector 20, Noida, emerging as highest contributor with 15.23 lakh on second day, and 11.31 lakh on the first day, bringing its total to over 26 lakh alone.

On final day, 19.53 lakh were collected in payments across the locations in Noida zone.

“The response from residents has been encouraging. People are coming forward with various queries — from billing corrections to new connections — and our teams are addressing them on the spot,” the chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / PVVNL (Noida) mega camp raises 50L
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On