Rajkot fire prompts Noida police to inspect gaming zones

Noida: In the light of a fire tragedy at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city that killed at least 24 people on Saturday, police have swung into action and are inspecting all such places for necessary fire safety measures in Noida and Greater Noida, officers said on Monday. Noida police commissioner has formed a team comprising personnel from departments of fire, electricity, entertainment, and the goods and services tax to inspect gaming zones in Noida and Greater Noida . (HT Photo)

The Noida police commissioner has formed a team comprising personnel from departments of fire, electricity, entertainment, and the GST (goods and services tax) to inspect gaming zones in Noida and Greater Noida and check if their licenses, permissions and fire-fighting measures are in place.

“In light of the fire tragedy that happened in Rajkot, a two-day checking drive will be carried out at all gaming zones across Noida and Greater Noida to check their fire safety measures, electricity connections, licensing and other documentation. There are a total of 23 such gaming zones identified across the district,” said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar district) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

On Monday, the gaming zone at a mall located in Sector 18, Noida was inspected by the team. A total of 12 places were checked by evening, all measures were found sufficient.

“So far, no discrepancies have been found during checking. However, in the two days if any violations are found in any of the gaming zones, strict action will be taken against them,” the officer warned.