Rebate for women likely to boost property registrations in Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar

Property registrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts are likely to see a significant uptick in women buyers following the state government’s move to extend stamp duty exemption for women purchasing property worth up to ₹1 crore, officials said. Currently, around 30–35% of daily property registrations in Ghaziabad are done in the names of women, according to officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Archives)

While Ghaziabad currently sees 600–650 property transactions daily, Gautam Budh Nagar handles at least 700 registrations each day. Officials believe the latest relaxation will lead to more families opting to register properties in the names of women.

“We welcome the move of the UP government that has reduced the stamp fee if the property is purchased by a woman. A woman buyer will have to pay 1% less than a man on properties priced up to ₹1 crore. We also demand that the state government extend this benefit to male buyers,” said Madhvi Singh, a homebuyer in Noida.

In Ghaziabad, stamp duty is levied at 7% of the property value, while in Gautam Budh Nagar, buyers pay 5%. Under the new rule, women will now pay only 6% and 4%, respectively, on properties valued up to ₹1 crore.

The exemption—officially notified on July 29 by the state’s stamps and registration department—follows a cabinet decision on July 22 to revise the earlier cap of ₹10 lakh. Previously, women were eligible for a 1% concession only if the property value did not exceed ₹10 lakh.

“With the new directions, we expect that women will come out to register more, and their percentage in total registries will also increase due to the extended exemption limit,” said Pushpendra Kumar, assistant inspector general (AIG), stamps, Ghaziabad.

Currently, around 30–35% of daily property registrations in Ghaziabad are done in the names of women, according to officials.

Dinesh Gupta, secretary of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), said the revision will boost both empowerment and revenue. “If a woman buys a property worth ₹1 crore, she can now save ₹1 lakh in stamp duty. For a ₹50 lakh property, the saving is ₹50,000. This is expected to increase apartment registrations in women’s names, especially since many flats are priced within this range. It will also help the government boost collections while empowering women through ownership,” Gupta said.

The UP information department, in a statement, said the new policy would particularly benefit the middle class and help women gain confidence through ownership. Lawyer Vikrant Sharma, who practices at the Ghaziabad court, said the reform would enhance social equity. “It is seen in many cases that men often register properties in the names of women in their families. So, the trend will get a boost and will help women get social respect as well,” he said.