The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has warned societies and building owners of penalty after discovering that less than 10% lifts operating in the district have been registered under the newly enforced Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Act 2024, said officials. Register lifts or face penalties, Noida warns housing societies

As of June 11, only 7,702 of an estimated total 80,000 lifts have been brought under the regulatory framework — a mere 9.6% compliance rate, said officials.

District magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma recently held a review meeting with RWAs and housing society representatives and warned that non-compliance would lead to sealing of lifts and heavy fines.

“Registration of all lifts and escalators under the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Act 2024 is mandatory in the public interest. Societies and building owners must comply without delay to avoid penalties. Safety and timely maintenance are non-negotiable,” Kumar said.

“The Act is designed for smooth lift operations and lift owners and societies should comply. It is no longer optional. RWAs and building owners must ensure registration and routine maintenance checks without delay,” said Kumar.

The UP Lift and Escalator Act 2024, along with its supporting rules, mandates that all residential, commercial, and institutional buildings with lifts or escalators register them with the electrical safety department and undergo regular technical inspections.

“These aren’t just formalities. Compliance ensures lives are not at stake during a lift malfunction. Only 7,702 lifts have been registered so far, and over 72,000 remain outside the safety net,” assistant director of electrical safety (Noida) Ramesh Kumar told HT on Friday.

If the delay extends up to seven days, a fine of ₹100 per day will be levied. For delays between eight to 15 days, the penalty rises to ₹200 per day, while delays ranging from 16 to 30 days will have a fine of ₹500 per day, said officials aware of the matter.

In cases where the delay exceeds 30 days, the lift or escalator will be sealed immediately. It can only be reopened after the owner pays a lump sum penalty of ₹10,000 and completes all pending compliance requirements under the Act, said officials..

The registration process involves multiple formalities and is quite time-consuming, said Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA) general secretary KK Jain.

“Many RWAs and individual households are still not fully aware of the exact steps required or the documents needed. There is a clear gap in communication and awareness, especially among independent home owners who are not part of large societies. We urge the administration to simplify the process and launch a bigger awareness campaign,” said Jain.

ADM (finance & revenue), Atul Kumar briefed RWAs during a meeting on Wednesday, about the registration and documentation process and warned that the administration will initiate legal and administrative action against those ignoring the guidelines.