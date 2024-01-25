Republic Day, VIP movement spell traffic trouble for Noida commuters

Commuters travelling to and from Noida were treated to a day of chaos on the streets as traffic remained disturbed throughout Thursday owing to the movement of VIPs en route to Bulandshahr, where Prime Minister addressed a rally, and the security checks for Republic Day. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak also got stuck in the long traffic snarl at the DND Flyway, in Noida, on Thursday afternoon, police said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Early morning commuters saw heavy traffic congestion at the Chilla border as well as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway on account of Republic Day checks at the Delhi-Noida border, said commuters.

Later in the day, movement of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, as well as the governor and chief minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh (UP), led to brief spells of road closures along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway till the zero point of Yamuna Expressway, from noon. This resulted in spillover congestion on most roads in Noida and Greater Noida for over two hours. The evening rush hour was also chaotic, owing to security checks, said commuters.

“Travelling through the city was nightmarish today. The service roads of the expressway were choked, and vehicles were at a standstill for at least two hours. A similar situation was seen even further in the city around Sector 18 and the elevated road as everyone tried to take alternative routes to escape the snarls,” said Ravi Yadav, a resident of Sector 28.

Jams were seen from around noon till about 3pm on all major city roads, said traffic police. Commuters also took to social media to share photos of the tailbacks on the elevated road, towards Sector 18 underpass, Sector 37 U-turn, Kalindi Kunj border, Labour Chowk in Harola, Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and the service roads near Sector 98 and 137 among others.

Traffic police said though there was no planned diversion, commuters had already been advised to use alternative routes as movement of dignitaries was expected on Thursday.

Noida police also issued a statement on Thursday afternoon mentioning that traffic was briefly halted along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and diverted to other routes to facilitate the movement of three VIPs from the Chilla and DND Flyway to Greater Noida and further ahead towards Yamuna Expressway. Regular traffic was restored soon after, the statement added.

“The PM, CM and governor used three different routes and were travelling separately. So, the diversions had to be made at separate times in separate areas. The CM and governor used DND and Chilla borders to travel from Delhi to Noida around 12.10pm. So, both routes had to be blocked. Later the PM used DND Flyway around 12.25pm. However, the diversions were only for around 10-15 minutes and the routes were soon opened to public,” said Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

He added that while the diversions were brief, the routes the dignitaries took were of around 70-75 kilometres each in Gautam Budh Nagar district, after which the motorcades moved towards Bulandshahr district through the Yamuna Expressway.

The Noida traffic police has issued orders banning the entry of heavy goods vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway as well as Noida-Greater Noida Expressways from 7am on January 25 till the conclusion of the Republic Day Parade in Delhi concludes on January 26 due to the security reasons. Essential goods vehicles, however, will be allowed.