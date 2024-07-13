Residents come together, form community group to plant 5,000 saplings to increase green cover in Noida

NOIDA: Several sectors in Noida are set to witness a major green drive, as a community group comprising over 1,500 people, including residents, volunteers, among others, is set to carry out a two-day plantation drive in association with Noida authority to make the city greener. The community group “Green Your Neighbourhood” has been provided 5,000 saplings by the Noida authority, which will jointly work with the group and spread awareness among residents about planting sapling besides boosting the green cover. (HT Photo)

Around 20 Noida Sectors will participate in the environment drive to be observed on July 14 and 21.

The community group “Green Your Neighbourhood” has been provided 5,000 saplings by the Noida authority, which will jointly work with the group. The exercise is also aimed at spreading awareness among residents about planting sapling besides boosting the green cover.

“We have provided around 5,000 saplings to the community group that has been working toward welfare of the city by planting saplings. Under the drive, volunteers will participate in large numbers across different Noida sectors and we will be assisting them,” said Anand Mohan, deputy director, horticulture department, Noida authority.

The community group’s members said their endeavour is to contribute toward expanding the green cover of the city.

“We are a group of citizens who have joined hands to initiate plantation drives in different sectors of Noida. There are around 1,500 residents, children, and other volunteers who are part of the group. And, 20 group members have been assigned to coordinate with the authority,” shared, Richa Dewan, a core member of the group, Green Your Neighbourhood.

Officials said that the horticulture department will assist the group during such drives in future as well, and contractors would be engaged for the planted saplings’ maintenance.

“We have directed the group to keep in contact with the authority workers and undertake plantation in the designated greenbelt areas by the authority. In this manner, the plants will be looked after and maintained,” they added.