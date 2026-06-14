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    Residents protest ‘prolonged’ power outage in Noida Sector 11

    Noida residents protested a power outage lasting 18 hours, claiming half of Sector 11 was affected, while authorities reported fewer impacted homes.

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 3:10 AM IST
    By Asmita Seth
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    Noida: A group of Sector 11 residents marched to the local power station on Saturday to protest a power outage that allegedly lasted 18 hours.

    Residents protest ‘prolonged’ power outage in Noida Sector 11
    Residents protest ‘prolonged’ power outage in Noida Sector 11

    Residents claimed that nearly half of the sector was without electricity starting at 1 am, with supply only restored around 7:30 pm.

    According to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), approximately 100 houses were affected, prompting the protest and demands for immediate action from power authorities.

    Dinesh Krishnan, general secretary of the Sector 11 RWA, stated: “Earlier, there was an outage that lasted eight to nine hours. Since yesterday, the power cut has lasted more than 18 hours. One transformer burnt out. They brought another transformer to replace it, but that one also developed a fault while being installed. Then they brought a third transformer and installed that.”

    RWA president Anuj Gupta said the disruption affected nearly half the sector. “In a city like Noida, this is unexpected. After repeated complaints and protests throughout the day, a very old transformer, which had already undergone repairs four times, was finally replaced at around 5 pm. However, it blew out immediately after being switched on,” he claimed.

    Vivek Patel, superintending engineer (technical wing) at UPPCL, said: “We learned about the issue on Saturday morning. Sector 11 is a large area with around 22 transformers. The entire sector was not affected. Our teams worked continuously to restore supply. As per our assessment, around 10-15 houses were impacted.”

    Patel added that repair and replacement work continued throughout the day before electricity was finally restored to the affected area on Saturday evening.

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