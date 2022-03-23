Retired Delhi cop shot dead by unidentified men in Ghaziabad

Police on Tuesday booked at least 12-15 people (most of them as yet unidentified) for allegedly killing a retired sub-inspector of the Delhi Police in Raj Nagar near Loni border late Monday night.

According to the police, an altercation broke out on Monday between two groups of people over an issue (of which the police did not share details) in the locality, following which one of the groups opened fire at 61-year-old Jaivir Singh, killing him.

Singh retired from the Delhi Police in January, and his older son — 24-year-old Sachin (known by his first name) — is a constable with the Delhi Police.

According to the police, during the altercation which took place in the day, the group of suspects beat Singh’s younger son 18-year-old Shivam when he tried to intervene and defuse the situation. Noting the commotion, the locals called up police, and Shivam was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police said the suspects then went to Shivam’s house and opened fire at his family members. One of the bullets hit Singh and the suspects fled the spot. “Singh was immediately taken to Delhi’s GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The suspects wanted to attack Shivam, but he was still in the hospital when they went to his house,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (SP rural).

All the suspects are residents of a locality near Raj Nagar, said the police.

“A case of attempt to murder, rioting, and murder was registered against the unidentified suspects at the Loni border police station late Monday night, and we are trying to nab the suspects. We have identified about four or five people involved in the attack,” Raja added.

The police have not shared details about the suspects yet.