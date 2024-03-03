RRTS: Top Metro security officer to visit Gzb section

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is expected to carry out a safety inspection of the 17km section of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project from Duhai to Modinagar (north) on Monday, official sources linked to the development said. The section involves three new stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south), and Modinagar (north) besides already functional five stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot, under a 17km priority section in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The safety inspections are in final stages for the 17km section from Duhai to Modinagar (north). Its signalling integration with 17km priority section is being taken up on the weekend. The works are progressing fast,” said a National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) spokesperson.

The NCRTC, meanwhile, has suspended the train operations for the priority section for Saturday and Sunday.

Officials expect that the 17km section is likely to become functional by next week once it gets inaugurated.

As the commissioner may conduct the final safety inspection on Monday, this will pave the way for passenger operations, said official sources. With this, all the eight RRTS stations in Ghaziabad will get functional over a distance of 34kms.

The Meerut (south) station will not be included for now, as some works are still ongoing, the officials said.

Both the 17km priority section, and the 17km section located in Ghaziabad, are part of the 82km long RRTS project that aims to provide Namo Bharat train services for passengers in Delhi, and Ghaziabad.

The project is officially estimated to cost ₹30,274 crore.