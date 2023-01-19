RRTS train clocks 160km/hr in infra test run in Ghaziabad 

A Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train achieved a top speed of 160kmph -- this is among the top speeds achieved by trains in the country -- during a test run on the 17km priority stretch from Duhai depot to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

The run was for an infrastructure test with an operational speed of 160kmph before the fully integrated trial runs begin at the end of January or beginning of February, said officials.

“The train started from the Duhai depot and went up to the Sahibabad station so we could test the speed and infrastructure such as tracks and station buildings. These test runs are being done before the actual speed trials of the trains are conducted with fully functional signalling systems,” said an official from the National Capital Region transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the RRTS project.

During the high-speed test run, the train was tested without the sand bags that will be used during the later trial runs to simulate passenger load. (HT Photo)

In a test run earlier in January, the RRTS train was tested in a speed range of 5-25km from Duhai depot to Ghaziabad city RRTS station. The Duhai depot houses four RRTS trains that have a design speed of 180kmph.

These state-of-the-art aerodynamic trains have been manufactured under the Make in India initiative at a manufacturing facility in Savli, Gujarat.

The country’s first 82km-long RRTS project is under construction at a cost of ₹30,274 crore and will link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with the high-speed RRTS train connectivity.

High speed and semi-high speed trains have started coming up across the country in recent years, such as Vande Bharat 2.0, which can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 52 seconds and has a maximum speed of up to 180kmph.

The RRTS project’s 17km stretch in Ghaziabad has five stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad city, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. This section is likely to open to commuters in March while the entire 82km corridor will likely open in March 2025.

The 82km corridor is expected to get as many as 800,000 passengers daily. The corridor has 25 stations with 22 in Uttar Pradesh.

“At present we are taking up infrastructure tests before the start of trial run. The fully system integrated trial run is likely to happen by end of January or start of February,” said Puneet Vats, public relations officer of NCRTC.

