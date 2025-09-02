Safer blood collection at GIMS, Greater Noida improves treatment for septicemia patients

Greater Noida: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has reported improvement in blood collection practices for septicemia patients after results of training sessions held for nursing staff were reviewed by doctors on Monday, officials said. The accuracy of blood culture, a critical test for septicemia, depends heavily on how samples are collected. To boost the process, GIMS had held training sessions in April and June in the Department of Microbiology, focusing on aseptic collection as per WHO 2010 guidelines. (HT Archives)

Septicaemia, often referred to as blood poisoning, is a serious condition in which bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread infection throughout the body. If not treated promptly, it can progress to sepsis - a life-threatening reaction that may cause organ failure.

The accuracy of blood culture, a critical test for septicemia, depends heavily on how samples are collected. To boost the process, GIMS had held training sessions in April and June in the Department of Microbiology, focusing on aseptic collection as per WHO 2010 guidelines.

“By strengthening our blood collection practices in line with WHO guidelines, we are ensuring that the cultures we rely on for treatment decisions are accurate, so patients receive the right antibiotic without delay,” said GIMS Greater Noida director, Dr Rakesh Gupta.

Faculty members said the outcome of the training has been positive, with noticeable improvement in the collection procedure.

Officials added that the institute plans to continue such training programmes for nursing staff to maintain high standards in patient care. They said strengthening collection practices was crucial because septicemia cases often require quick and precise treatment decisions.