Salesman’s murder sparks inspections of liquor shops running late night in G Noida

ByAshni Dhaor
Apr 05, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Salespersons were sensitised to be aware in case any customer gets aggressive,immediately dial 112 emergency number in case of fight

Greater Noida: The Noida police and district excise department (DEO) on Wednesday night launched an inspection drive to check if the liquor is being sold beyond the permitted time, and that their CCTV cameras are functional round the clock, officials said on Thursday.

The inspection drive began on Wednesday night wherein a joint team of police and excise department conducted intensive checking of domestic, foreign beer shops and model shops. (HT Photo)
The inspection drive began on Wednesday night wherein a joint team of police and excise department conducted intensive checking of domestic, foreign beer shops and model shops. (HT Photo)

As per excise rules, the liquor shops can run between 10.00am to 10.00pm.

The drive was carried out in light of the Sunday’s incident at Greater Noida west’s New Haibatpur village where a liquor salesman was shot dead for refusing to sell alcohol at 1.30am to three customers. A probe later found that the shop used to sell off liquor beyond sale timings, the officials informed.

“The inspection drive began on Wednesday night wherein a joint team of police and excise department from Dadri and Badalpur police station jurisdictions conducted intensive checking of domestic, foreign beer shops and model shops located in the area,” said district excise officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Subodh Kumar.

“Instructions were given to them to operate as per the excise rules, ensure their CCTV cameras are working round the clock and keep the stock register up-to-date,” he said, adding that other liquor vends will also be covered under the drive in the days to come.

The officer said that salespersons were made aware about penalties for running the liquor vend beyond sale timings. They were also sensitised to be aware in case any customer gets aggressive,immediately dial 112 emergency number in case of fight at their shop.

The local police officers also shared their contact number with the salespersons, the DEO said.

The district has 25 model shops, 141 IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) shops and 140 beer shops.

Meanwhile, the wine shop located in Greater Noida west (where the salesperson was killed on Sunday) is sealed. The district excise department has issued a show cause notice to the license holder of the particular liquor vendor, demanding their justification to the findings of the police that the alcohol was being sold beyond sale timings.

“We have begun the process of cancelling the liquor license of this shop. It remains sealed for now,” added Kumar.

