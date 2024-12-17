Schools in Gautam Budh Nagar to start at 9am amid cold wave

With temperatures plunging in Gautam Budh Nagar to below 6 degrees Celsius (°C), district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday has ordered all schools in the district to commence classes at 9am starting Tuesday, December 17, until further notice. The DM said the delayed opening is aimed at safeguarding students from the harsh weather conditions. The directive, issued by the district inspector of schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh on Monday, applies to schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, ICSE, and IB Board. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Noida, Greater Noida , and Ghaziabad recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 323, 358, and 324 respectively at 4pm on Monday, with the number rising to 361, 382, and 350 at 11pm.

While Stage 3 was initially announced during the day for Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), a steady increase in AQI prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to hold an emergency meeting late in the evening, and invoking Stage 4 with immediate effect across NCR. Earlier around mid-November, the Supreme Court said that Stage 3 should be imposed across the NCR when the AQI crosses 350, instead of the original threshold of 400. It similarly asked for Stage 4 to be imposed at 400, instead of 450.

Meanwhile, in Gautam Budh Nagar, the directive about delayed school opening, issued by the district inspector of schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh on Monday, said that it applies to schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, ICSE, and IB Board.

Singh has instructed all school principals to strictly adhere to the revised timings and prioritise student safety.

“The decision has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the severe cold conditions. All schools must comply with the revised timings until further notice,” said Singh.

On Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C and a maximum of 22.4°, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meteorologists have warned that early mornings are expected to remain particularly cold in the coming days, with temperatures likely to dip further.

Parents across the district have welcomed the move, expressing relief at the administration’s proactive step.

“This is a much-needed decision. It is comforting to know that our children won’t have to brave the bitter cold in the early morning hours,” said Pushkar Raj, a parent from Noida.

The IMD has predicted that cold conditions, with minimum temperatures hovering between 7-9°C, and fog in the morning, will persist in the region at least until December 22. Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor the situation and will issue further orders if required.