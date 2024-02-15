Section 144 imposed in GB Nagar today over ‘Bharat Bandh’

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday said restrictions under Section 144, CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure ), including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district on February 16. Police personnel have been deployed at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border to stop farmers from reaching Delhi. Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the entire city till March 12, in view of the protests. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The decision was taken in view of the proposed “Bharat Grameen Bandh (nationwide rural strike)” called by farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.

“Various programmes like protest demonstrations, etc are proposed by SKM and other organisations on Friday. Hence, Section 144 is implemented on February 16,” the police said in a statement.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including those political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of 1km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places.

BKU local leader Pawan Khatana said during the “Bharat Bandh” called by his union, farmers have been asked to strike work for one day in order to press the government for their demands.

“Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not go to markets for any purchases tomorrow. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike tomorrow,” Khatana told PTI.

The farmers’ leader said the protestors would stay put in their areas and not March towards Delhi.

Meanwhile, a section of traders here have urged the protesting farmers and the government to have a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue.

“Frequent farmer movements adversely affect everyday business activities. Citizens have to face unnecessary troubles. Everyone is suffering losses due to the closure of transport routes,” Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida’s Sector 18 market association, said.

“We appeal to the government and the farmers to resolve the issues through dialogues and not by obstructing the lives of common citizens,” Jain added.